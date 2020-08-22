By
 

While schools around the country continue to weigh the risk of broader coronavirus infections if they reopen this fall, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security declared this week that teachers are considered “essential workers,” in hopes of pushing school districts toward in-person instruction. Here’s what that label means for teachers.

In the higher education world, U.S. colleges — including Syracuse University, Purdue University and Virginia Tech — are cracking down on students flooding back onto campus and suspending those who violate social distancing and mask rules.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Friday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

A coronavirus outbreak at a Bremerton hospital has affected multiple units, and more than 30 employees and patients have been diagnosed with the disease. Staff at St. Michael Medical Center had previously criticized the hospital's parent company, claiming it did not provide adequate personal protective equipment.

The pandemic's disproportionate impact on people of color has become more clear as the death toll has climbed. People of color make up more than half of the nation's "excess deaths" during the pandemic, according to one analysis.

The King County Archives in the Central District are a year-round graffiti gallery, thanks to the annual Off the Wall mural battle organized by the nonprofit 206 Zulu. This year’s Off the Wall, on Aug. 29, is being livestreamed due to coronavirus concerns. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)
The King County Archives in the Central District are a year-round graffiti gallery, thanks to the annual Off the Wall mural battle organized by the nonprofit 206 Zulu. This year’s Off the Wall, on Aug. 29, is being livestreamed due to coronavirus concerns. (Steve Ringman / The Seattle Times)

Street art in Seattle has boomed during the pandemic and protests, as blank plywood facades were plentiful and protesters expressed their hopes, dreams and rage. Even a Seattle police detective said he was impressed by the graffiti in the former Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone.

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has been connected to COVID-19 cases, and health officials expect the number to grow. At least 15 Minnesotans who attended the South Dakota rally have been diagnosed, with cases also reported in other states.

The culinary equivalent of the Oscars is putting awards on a hold until next year, as the pandemic continues to challenge the restaurant industry. Multiple Seattle restaurateurs were named finalists for the James Beard Awards.

As COVID-19 has spread, so has misinformation. Here's a roundup of some prominent coronavirus myths and what the research actually shows.

—Asia Fields
Advertising

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Do you have questions about the novel coronavirus?

Ask your question in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. You can see questions we've already answered on this FAQ. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories