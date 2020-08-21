Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Virus cases reported at 41 schools in Germany’s capital
At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teachers have become infected with the coronavirus not even two weeks after schools reopened in the German capital.
Daily Berliner Zeitung published the numbers Friday and city education authorities confirmed the figures to The Associated Press.
Hundreds of students and teachers are in quarantine, the newspaper reported. Elementary schools, high schools and trade schools are all affected, the paper wrote. There are 825 schools in Berlin.
The reopening of schools and the possible risks of virus clusters building up in educational institutions and then spreading beyond to families and further into society have been a hotly debated concern in Germany.
Evidence is growing that children may play a larger role in coronavirus transmission than previously believed, with three recent studies painting a worrisome new picture.
What will it take to reopen schools in Washington? In short, it's up to everybody. Numbers are part of the answer, but education and health leaders face big-picture questions that are tougher to tackle. If you're worried about your child falling behind on benchmark skills in the meantime, here's what to do.