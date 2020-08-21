Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that he’s “cautiously pleased” with the state’s coronavirus situation, which shows tallies for new daily confirmed cases have trended down — although not long after his remarks, state health officials announced 700 new confirmed cases, as well as 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims in Washington state dropped for the fifth consecutive week — but the number of people filing remains at historic levels and nearly 60,000 workers who have filed for jobless benefits are waiting for the state to resolve those claims.

