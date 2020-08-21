Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that he’s “cautiously pleased” with the state’s coronavirus situation, which shows tallies for new daily confirmed cases have trended down — although not long after his remarks, state health officials announced 700 new confirmed cases, as well as 15 deaths.
Meanwhile, unemployment claims in Washington state dropped for the fifth consecutive week — but the number of people filing remains at historic levels and nearly 60,000 workers who have filed for jobless benefits are waiting for the state to resolve those claims.
Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Some Sturgis motorcycle rally attendees now testing positive for COVID-19
South Dakota health officials warned Thursday that a number of people who attended the 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally this month, including some who came from out of state, have come down with COVID-19.
Department of Health officials did not give an exact number of rallygoers who tested positive, but they said it was under 25.
The rally, which ended Sunday, is one of the biggest motorcycle events in the country. It brought hundreds of thousands of people from far and wide to the city in the western part of the state.
Even before it kicked off, some locals and officials expressed concern that COVID-19 could spread rapidly at the rally and that it would be hard to track rallygoers who got infected before heading home.
The state’s health department has received reports from other states that people who traveled from the rally have tested positive, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said.
Contact tracers have been able to work with most people to determine who they were around and may have infected. But the health department has issued public warnings for two bars — one in Sturgis and the other at a popular stop for riders along U.S. Highway 385 near Mount Rushmore. Clayton said they did not know how many people were exposed at the bars.
Sturgis is planning to conduct mass testing of its residents next week in an attempt to stem a possible outbreak of infections from the rally.
Spanish region orders brothels to close to avoid contagion
A Spanish region on Friday ordered all brothels to close after recent coronavirus clusters highlighted how hard it is to track down people who've visited them.
That came after seven women and five men tested positive for the virus at a brothel in the central Ciudad Real province.
With no official registry of clients, authorities haven’t been able to trace other people who may have been exposed.
The Castilla La Mancha region, where many of the country’s brothels are concentrated, ordered them to close by Sunday.
Seoul's virus surge spreads around South Korea
South Korea added its most new virus cases in months on Friday, driven by a surge around the capital that appears to be spreading nationwide.
The 324 new infections represent its highest single-day total since early March and the eighth consecutive triple-digit daily increase.
Most of the new cases are in the densely populated Seoul region, where health workers are scrambling to track transmissions from sources such as restaurants, schools, workers and churches — including the Sarang Jeil Church, whose leader, Rev. Jun Kwang-hun, tested positive for coronavirus this week.
But the new infections reported Friday were from practically all major cities, including Busan, Gwangju, Daejeon, Sejong and Daegu, the southeastern city that was the epicenter of a massive outbreak in late February and March.
Virus cases reported at 41 schools in Germany’s capital
At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teachers have become infected with the coronavirus not even two weeks after schools reopened in the German capital.
Daily Berliner Zeitung published the numbers Friday and city education authorities confirmed the figures to The Associated Press.
Hundreds of students and teachers are in quarantine, the newspaper reported. Elementary schools, high schools and trade schools are all affected, the paper wrote. There are 825 schools in Berlin.
The reopening of schools and the possible risks of virus clusters building up in educational institutions and then spreading beyond to families and further into society have been a hotly debated concern in Germany.
Catching up on the past 24 hours
Gov. Jay Inslee is "cautiously pleased" as confirmed COVID-19 cases trend lower, but that doesn't mean most restrictions on businesses and social life will end soon. He's allowing museums and bowling alleys in King and other counties to reopen, though. Here's a county-by-county look at what you can do these days.
Why don’t we know how many people have been tested in Washington, and how many have recovered? Our Friday FAQ tackles those questions, and interactive maps show what we do know about the spread of the pandemic.
Evidence is growing that children may play a larger role in coronavirus transmission than previously believed, with three recent studies painting a worrisome new picture.
What will it take to reopen schools in Washington? In short, it's up to everybody. Numbers are part of the answer, but education and health leaders face big-picture questions that are tougher to tackle. If you're worried about your child falling behind on benchmark skills in the meantime, here's what to do.
King County renters and landlords will soon be able to apply for assistance from a new $41 million fund. Here are more emergency resources, including mortgage help and food aid.
Nearly 60,000 workers in our state are still waiting for unemployment benefits, weeks and even months after losing their jobs.
A mother traveling with her six children was forced off a JetBlue flight when her 2-year-old wouldn’t keep a mask on. The "nasty" scene, with passengers yelling at a flight attendant, is just one example of how kids are posing big dilemmas for airlines with mask rules
A former Navy SEAL who says he killed Osama bin Laden wouldn't keep his mask on in flight, either. Delta has banned him. And after a teenage worker at a Sesame Street theme park told guests to wear a mask, his jaw was shattered in response.
Months into the pandemic, some folks still think 5G mobile networks spread COVID-19. (Uh, no.) Here are eight common and whopping myths, debunked.
The stock market is soaring, so why are we hearing so much talk of a pandemic depression? Columnist Jon Talton explains the supercharged economic risks right now, and what might help.
Most Read Local Stories
- As wildfires burn across Washington state, Inslee declares an emergency
- Coronavirus daily news updates, August 20: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- Auburn police officer charged with murder in 2019 shooting
- Inslee 'cautiously pleased' as confirmed COVID-19 cases dip in Washington state
- Seattle fishing boat outbreak suggests antibodies protect against coronavirus infection