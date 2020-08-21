By
 

Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday that he’s “cautiously pleased” with the state’s coronavirus situation, which shows tallies for new daily confirmed cases have trended down — although not long after his remarks, state health officials announced 700 new confirmed cases, as well as 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, unemployment claims in Washington state dropped for the fifth consecutive week — but the number of people filing remains at historic levels and nearly 60,000 workers who have filed for jobless benefits are waiting for the state to resolve those claims.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
Virus cases reported at 41 schools in Germany’s capital

At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teachers have become infected with the coronavirus not even two weeks after schools reopened in the German capital.

Daily Berliner Zeitung published the numbers Friday and city education authorities confirmed the figures to The Associated Press.

Hundreds of students and teachers are in quarantine, the newspaper reported. Elementary schools, high schools and trade schools are all affected, the paper wrote. There are 825 schools in Berlin.

Students arrive at the Friedensburg Oberschule for the first day of school after summer vacation during the new coronavirus outbreak in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 10, 2020. At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teacher have become infected with the new coronavirus, not even two weeks after schools reopened in the German capital. (AP Photo / Michael Sohn)
Students arrive at the Friedensburg Oberschule for the first day of school after summer vacation during the new coronavirus outbreak in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 10, 2020. At least 41 schools in Berlin have reported that students or teacher have become infected with the new coronavirus, not even two weeks after schools reopened in the German capital. (AP Photo / Michael Sohn)

The reopening of schools and the possible risks of virus clusters building up in educational institutions and then spreading beyond to families and further into society have been a hotly debated concern in Germany.

—The Associated Press
Catching up on the past 24 hours

Gov. Jay Inslee is "cautiously pleased" as confirmed COVID-19 cases trend lower, but that doesn't mean most restrictions on businesses and social life will end soon. He's allowing museums and bowling alleys in King and other counties to reopen, though. Here's a county-by-county look at what you can do these days.

Why don’t we know how many people have been tested in Washington, and how many have recovered? Our Friday FAQ tackles those questions, and interactive maps show what we do know about the spread of the pandemic.

Evidence is growing that children may play a larger role in coronavirus transmission than previously believed, with three recent studies painting a worrisome new picture.

What will it take to reopen schools in Washington? In short, it's up to everybody. Numbers are part of the answer, but education and health leaders face big-picture questions that are tougher to tackle. If you're worried about your child falling behind on benchmark skills in the meantime, here's what to do.

King County renters and landlords will soon be able to apply for assistance from a new $41 million fund. Here are more emergency resources, including mortgage help and food aid.

Nearly 60,000 workers in our state are still waiting for unemployment benefits, weeks and even months after losing their jobs. 

A mother traveling with her six children was forced off a JetBlue flight when her 2-year-old wouldn’t keep a mask on. The "nasty" scene, with passengers yelling at a flight attendant, is just one example of how kids are posing big dilemmas for airlines with mask rules

A former Navy SEAL who says he killed Osama bin Laden wouldn't keep his mask on in flight, either. Delta has banned him. And after a teenage worker at a Sesame Street theme park told guests to wear a mask, his jaw was shattered in response.

Months into the pandemic, some folks still think 5G mobile networks spread COVID-19. (Uh, no.) Here are eight common and whopping myths, debunked.

The stock market is soaring, so why are we hearing so much talk of a pandemic depression? Columnist Jon Talton explains the supercharged economic risks right now, and what might help.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

