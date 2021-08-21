The U.S. government extended a ban on nonessential travel along the Canadian and Mexican border on Friday. The announcement comes as politicians have mounted increasing pressure on the Biden administration to ease the ban.

While Canada has recently begun letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country, the debate in the U.S. over mask and vaccine mandates has continued. Florida officials threatened to withhold funds to school districts that continue mask mandates and in Texas, the disagreements have escalated into the courts.

