The U.S. government extended a ban on nonessential travel along the Canadian and Mexican border on Friday. The announcement comes as politicians have mounted increasing pressure on the Biden administration to ease the ban.
While Canada has recently begun letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country, the debate in the U.S. over mask and vaccine mandates has continued. Florida officials threatened to withhold funds to school districts that continue mask mandates and in Texas, the disagreements have escalated into the courts.
In 28 out of King County’s 84 ZIP codes, vaccine hesitancy had declined by at least one percentage point since one month earlier. The biggest declines were in some areas with high rates of hesitancy — Auburn’s 98002 and Federal Way’s 98003.
But there were 12 ZIP codes where hesitancy had actually increased by at least one percentage point. The biggest jump was in the 98092 ZIP code, which runs east of Auburn out toward Black Diamond. Here, nearly 24% of residents expressed hesitancy toward, or were against, being vaccinated — the highest rate of hesitancy of any ZIP code in King County in the current data.
The 98092 ZIP code is a more rural area of the county, and the data shows that there is a sharp divide between urban and rural places, with urban areas more likely to be vaccinated and rural ones more likely to be hesitant.
The lowest rates of vaccine hesitancy are all in North Seattle. The 98107 ZIP code, which covers the southern half of the Ballard neighborhood, was the lowest, with just about 2% of the adult population expressing hesitancy toward vaccination. Two more North Seattle ZIP codes — 98117 and 98103 — were just a fraction higher.