By
 

State and federal officials continue to discuss the risk of reopening college campuses during the pandemic. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump blasted universities that have canceled in-person classes amid virus outbreaks, saying the move could cost lives rather than saving them, and that students pose a greater safety threat at home with older family members than on college campuses.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he’s rolling out new COVID-19 testing rules for agricultural workers, reflecting the continued concern about the spread of the disease among the farm-labor force.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Quarantine corner

See what you and your kids can learn outside. If you look carefully, you'll see math and science all around.

From "Fame" to "The Half of It," our movie critic is sharing 10 back-to-school favorite flicks.

Cheers! Beachy drinks are among three top cocktail to-go deals this month.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising

Catching up on the past 24 hours

Will Washington's apple harvest worsen COVID-19 outbreaks? The state is putting new testing rules in place as concerns grow about the toll on agricultural workers.

More than a million U.S. workers were laid off last week, and they're getting far less aid now that the $600-a-week federal benefit has expired.

There's an alternative to the invasive nasal swab. To take one new COVID-19 test, all you have to do is spit. In another scientific advance, a trail of burbling bubbles has led researchers to a clue about how the virus attacks the body.

What you should know about COVID-19 in children: Scientists are still trying to figure out why kids react differently to the virus than adults. Here's the research, the most common symptoms and detailed preventive measures you can take.

An aggressive push to reopen schools has descended into chaos in Iowa, an extreme example of the tensions across the nation. When is it safe to reopen? School leaders are trying to juggle a cacophony of advice from the CDC, White House and state officials.

The FDA has slammed the brakes on blood plasma as a COVID-19 treatment, hailed by President Donald Trump as a “beautiful ingredient” donated by people who have survived the virus.

Local officials in China hid the virus' dangers from Beijing as it spread, U.S. intelligence agencies have found.

Prepare now in case you get COVID-19. Coronavirus survivors are offering practical advice. (And here's where to get tested in the Seattle area.)

Mexico is acting to ban junk food for kids, and the reason has to do with the coronavirus.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories