State and federal officials continue to discuss the risk of reopening college campuses during the pandemic. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump blasted universities that have canceled in-person classes amid virus outbreaks, saying the move could cost lives rather than saving them, and that students pose a greater safety threat at home with older family members than on college campuses.

In Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that he’s rolling out new COVID-19 testing rules for agricultural workers, reflecting the continued concern about the spread of the disease among the farm-labor force.

