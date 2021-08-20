We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
Need a coronavirus test? Get in a looooong line. Demand is "absolutely crazy" in the Seattle area amid the spreading delta variant and increased travel, forcing some test-takers to make appointments days in advance. Here's what you should know as testing sites and potential patients feel the crunch.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate is drawing firefrom a major state employees union and leaving unanswered questions. Among them: If you're fired because you don't get a vaccine, can you collect unemployment benefits?
Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are creating a "deeply frustrating" situation at Washington state hospitals, which are postponing cancer and heart procedures as they fill with more patients than at any other point during the pandemic.
U.S. officials are investigating whether the Moderna vaccine is linked to a higher risk of an uncommon side effect in younger adults. CDC advisers have said the vaccine's benefits still far outweigh risks.