By
 

As President Joe Biden charges into escalating battles with Republican governors over COVID-19 vaccinations, he on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against the virus.

Meanwhile, in Washington, more people are seeking coronavirus tests for myriad reasons, leading to long lines at some facilities and forcing some test-takers to make appointments days in advance.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


Navigating the pandemic
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Need a coronavirus test? Get in a looooong line. Demand is "absolutely crazy" in the Seattle area amid the spreading delta variant and increased travel, forcing some test-takers to make appointments days in advance. Here's what you should know as testing sites and potential patients feel the crunch.

Gov. Jay Inslee’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate is drawing fire from a major state employees union and leaving unanswered questions. Among them: If you're fired because you don't get a vaccine, can you collect unemployment benefits?

A Southwest Washington sheriff fell ill with COVID-19, spent five days in a hospital and now relies on oxygen. But Sheriff Bob Songer still plans to fight pandemic mandates.

Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are creating a "deeply frustrating" situation at Washington state hospitals, which are postponing cancer and heart procedures as they fill with more patients than at any other point during the pandemic. 

U.S. officials are investigating whether the Moderna vaccine is linked to a higher risk of an uncommon side effect in younger adults. CDC advisers have said the vaccine's benefits still far outweigh risks.

Do you need a booster if you got the Johnson & Johnson shot? Health officials are still studying this, but the research so far provides clues about how your protection may be holding up.

More Seattle-area restaurants, bars and venues are requiring proof of vaccination. We'll keep updating this searchable list.

—Kris Higginson
Advertising
Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories