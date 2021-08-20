As President Joe Biden charges into escalating battles with Republican governors over COVID-19 vaccinations, he on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against the virus.

Meanwhile, in Washington, more people are seeking coronavirus tests for myriad reasons, leading to long lines at some facilities and forcing some test-takers to make appointments days in advance.

