As President Joe Biden charges into escalating battles with Republican governors over COVID-19 vaccinations, he on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against the virus.
Meanwhile, in Washington, more people are seeking coronavirus tests for myriad reasons, leading to long lines at some facilities and forcing some test-takers to make appointments days in advance.
We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
To boost vaccinations, South Africa opens jabs to all adults
Faced with slowing numbers of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations, South Africa has opened eligibility to all adults to step up the volume of inoculations as it battles a surge in the disease driven by the delta variant.
The country on Friday started offering shots to everyone aged 18 and older as the volume of shots given per day has stalled even though vaccines are now more widely available.
Less than 200,000 jabs are being given per day, down from 250,000 earlier this month and significantly lower than the target of 300,000 that the government had hoped to achieve by this time.
Sydney virus outbreak spreads in Australia and New Zealand
An Australian state leader warned Friday that Melbourne may be losing control of a COVID-19 delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney and has also spread to the New Zealand capital.
The fast-moving outbreak was first detected in mid-June in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, which has reported more than 600 new infections in each of the last four days.
The virus has spread to Melbourne, the nation’s second-most populous city, and has seeded New Zealand’s first outbreak in six months. The neighboring nations have succeeded in using lockdowns to stamp out clusters throughout the pandemic. But the delta variant is proving more challenging.
‘Bracing for the worst’ in Florida’s COVID-19 hot zone
As quickly as one COVID patient is discharged, another waits for a bed in northeast Florida, the hot zone of the state’s latest surge. But the patients at Baptist Health’s five hospitals across Jacksonville are younger and getting sick from the virus faster than people did last summer.
Baptist has over 500 COVID patients, more than twice the number they had at the peak of Florida’s July 2020 surge, and the onslaught isn’t letting up. Hospital officials are anxiously monitoring 10 forecast models, converting empty spaces, adding over 100 beds and “bracing for the worst,” said Dr. Timothy Groover, the hospitals’ interim chief medical officer.
“Jacksonville is kind of the epicenter of this. They had one of the lowest vaccination rates going into July and that has probably really came back to bite them,” said Justin Senior, CEO of the Florida Safety Net Hospital Alliance, which represents some of the largest hospitals in the state.
Duval County, which consists almost entirely of Jacksonville, is a racially diverse Democratic bastion, won by Joe Biden. The overwhelmingly white rural counties that surround it went firmly for Donald Trump.
But all had lower than average vaccination rates before the highly contagious delta variant swept through this corner of Florida, driving caseloads in a state that now accounts for one in five COVID patients hospitalized nationwide.
Need a coronavirus test? Get in a looooong line. Demand is "absolutely crazy" in the Seattle area amid the spreading delta variant and increased travel, forcing some test-takers to make appointments days in advance. Here's what you should know as testing sites and potential patients feel the crunch.
Gov. Jay Inslee’s sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate is drawing fire from a major state employees union and leaving unanswered questions. Among them: If you're fired because you don't get a vaccine, can you collect unemployment benefits?
A Southwest Washington sheriff fell ill with COVID-19, spent five days in a hospital and now relies on oxygen. But Sheriff Bob Songer still plans to fight pandemic mandates.
Unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are creating a "deeply frustrating" situation at Washington state hospitals, which are postponing cancer and heart procedures as they fill with more patients than at any other point during the pandemic.
U.S. officials are investigating whether the Moderna vaccine is linked to a higher risk of an uncommon side effect in younger adults. CDC advisers have said the vaccine's benefits still far outweigh risks.
Do you need a booster if you got the Johnson & Johnson shot? Health officials are still studying this, but the research so far provides clues about how your protection may be holding up.
More Seattle-area restaurants, bars and venues are requiring proof of vaccination. We'll keep updating this searchable list.
