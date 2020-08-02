Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Can coronavirus spread through the air? Researchers think so, and HVAC pros are scrambling
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, which has suddenly been asked to help ensure the air in offices, stores and other buildings is safe for occupants.
Given the cost of completely replacing HVAC systems can run $100,000 to $500,000 for smaller buildings and into the millions for bigger ones, specialists are instead finding creative ways of improving what’s already there.
Their scramble to make changes increased after more than 200 researchers recently pushed the World Health Organization to recognize that the coronavirus can spread through air currents. That followed a springtime University of Oregon study, which found the virus present in a quarter of the vents in hospital rooms where COVID-19 patients were treated — suggesting it might spread through air separate from an infected person’s location.
How the timber industry is faring in the pandemic: While work-from-home policies are helping to make lumber a top performer as shut-in Americans build decks and fences, office closures are devastating another tree product: paper. Read the full story.
Seattle Mayor nixes emergency spending: Mayor Jenny Durkan has vetoed a City Council plan to spend $86 million from Seattle’s emergency reserves on relief for residents and small businesses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, calling the move “irresponsible.” The council’s vote on the bill was unanimous, suggesting Durkan’s veto likely will be overridden. Read more.
Berlin protests: Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the pandemic” — a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections. Read the story.
Washington schools in limbo: Since June, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has pushed for roughly $21 million owed to his department from the federal stimulus package. It’s money he plans to spend on training teachers in remote instruction; a grant program for community organizations offering language translation for families; internet access for up to 67,000 low-income households; and funding additional staff in his department. After six weeks of lobbying, he’s just now secured $2.5 million for training, and $450,000 in additional general aid for schools. But with nearly half of the state’s students likely to attend school online starting next month, Reykdal hasn’t been able to convince state officials to give him the rest, including the roughly $8.8 million for internet access. Learn more.