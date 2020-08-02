Life under (modified) lockdown continues.

State health officials reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in Washington for Thursday and Friday after a delay caused a one-day lag in testing results, and 28 new deaths for both days.

Meanwhile, Okanogan County is struggling with a rapidly escalating number of COVID-19 cases. And publich-health officials are grappling with who should be first in line for a vaccine, once it’s available.

Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.