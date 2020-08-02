Life under (modified) lockdown continues.
State health officials reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in Washington for Thursday and Friday after a delay caused a one-day lag in testing results, and 28 new deaths for both days.
Meanwhile, Okanogan County is struggling with a rapidly escalating number of COVID-19 cases. And publich-health officials are grappling with who should be first in line for a vaccine, once it’s available.
Washington was a vote-by-mail pioneer; now other states are following suit amid coronavirus
Tens of millions of Americans are expected to vote by mail for the first time this fall, as pandemic-stricken states look to assure an accessible, fair election.
For Washington voters, sticking a ballot in the mail or a drop box is old hat — a system that has been the default for a decade and which has recently expanded to become postage-free.
But because much of the 2020 election revolves around President Donald Trump, what might seem a common-sense shift has become sharply politicized.
Trump for months has tried to sow distrust about the November election — and mail voting in particular — as he sags in national and swing-state polling that shows dissatisfaction with his performance dealing with COVID-19 and the related economic collapse.
Notwithstanding the president’s claims, election experts in Washington and nationally say there is no evidence universal mail balloting has proved particularly vulnerable to widespread fraud.
Still, as Washington voters cast mail ballots in Tuesday’s primary — and look ahead to the Nov. 3 general election — news cycles and social media accounts are awash in efforts to discredit or question the security of mail voting.
Can coronavirus spread through the air? Researchers think so, and HVAC pros are scrambling
The coronavirus pandemic has challenged the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) industry, which has suddenly been asked to help ensure the air in offices, stores and other buildings is safe for occupants.
Given the cost of completely replacing HVAC systems can run $100,000 to $500,000 for smaller buildings and into the millions for bigger ones, specialists are instead finding creative ways of improving what’s already there.
Their scramble to make changes increased after more than 200 researchers recently pushed the World Health Organization to recognize that the coronavirus can spread through air currents. That followed a springtime University of Oregon study, which found the virus present in a quarter of the vents in hospital rooms where COVID-19 patients were treated — suggesting it might spread through air separate from an infected person’s location.
Catch up on recent coronavirus coverage
How the timber industry is faring in the pandemic: While work-from-home policies are helping to make lumber a top performer as shut-in Americans build decks and fences, office closures are devastating another tree product: paper. Read the full story.
Seattle Mayor nixes emergency spending: Mayor Jenny Durkan has vetoed a City Council plan to spend $86 million from Seattle’s emergency reserves on relief for residents and small businesses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, calling the move “irresponsible.” The council’s vote on the bill was unanimous, suggesting Durkan’s veto likely will be overridden. Read more.
Berlin protests: Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the pandemic” — a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections. Read the story.
Washington schools in limbo: Since June, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has pushed for roughly $21 million owed to his department from the federal stimulus package. It’s money he plans to spend on training teachers in remote instruction; a grant program for community organizations offering language translation for families; internet access for up to 67,000 low-income households; and funding additional staff in his department. After six weeks of lobbying, he’s just now secured $2.5 million for training, and $450,000 in additional general aid for schools. But with nearly half of the state’s students likely to attend school online starting next month, Reykdal hasn’t been able to convince state officials to give him the rest, including the roughly $8.8 million for internet access. Learn more.
