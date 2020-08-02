State health officials reported 1,738 new COVID-19 cases in Washington for Thursday and Friday after a delay caused a one-day lag in testing results, and 28 new deaths for both days. Meanwhile, Okanogan County is struggling with a rapidly escalating number of COVID-19 cases.
Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll post Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
How the timber industry is faring in the pandemic: While work-from-home policies are helping to make lumber a top performer as shut-in Americans build decks and fences, office closures are devastating another tree product: paper. Read the full story.
Seattle Mayor nixes emergency spending: Mayor Jenny Durkan has vetoed a City Council plan to spend $86 million from Seattle’s emergency reserves on relief for residents and small businesses dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, calling the move “irresponsible.” The council’s vote on the bill was unanimous, suggesting Durkan’s veto likely will be overridden. Read more.
Berlin protests: Thousands protested Germany’s coronavirus restrictions Saturday in a Berlin demonstration marking what organizers called “the end of the pandemic” — a declaration that comes just as authorities are voicing increasing concerns about an uptick in new infections. Read the story.
Washington schools in limbo: Since June, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has pushed for roughly $21 million owed to his department from the federal stimulus package. It’s money he plans to spend on training teachers in remote instruction; a grant program for community organizations offering language translation for families; internet access for up to 67,000 low-income households; and funding additional staff in his department. After six weeks of lobbying, he’s just now secured $2.5 million for training, and $450,000 in additional general aid for schools. But with nearly half of the state’s students likely to attend school online starting next month, Reykdal hasn’t been able to convince state officials to give him the rest, including the roughly $8.8 million for internet access. Learn more.