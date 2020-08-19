Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Tuesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Venezuela deploys security forces in coronavirus crackdown
Officials in Venezuela’s government are denouncing people who may have come into contact with the coronavirus as “bioterrorists” and urging their neighbors to report them. The government is detaining and intimidating doctors and experts who question Maduro’s policies on the virus.
And it is corralling thousands of Venezuelans who are streaming home after losing jobs abroad, holding them in makeshift containment centers out of fear that they may be infected.
In commandeered hotels, disused schools and cordoned-off bus stations, the returning Venezuelans are forced into crowded rooms with limited food, water or masks and held under military guard for weeks or months for coronavirus tests or treatment with unproven medications, according to interviews with the detainees, videos they have taken on their cellphones and government documents.
“They told us we’re contaminated, that we’re guilty of infecting the country,” said Javier Aristizabal, a nurse from the capital, Caracas, who said he spent 70 days in centers after he returned from Colombia in March.
Crew members from a Seattle-based fishing boat hit by an explosive coronavirus outbreak have provided what could be the first direct evidence that antibodies can protect people from reinfection.
Don't say "later, gaiter" just yet. After a small study led to fears about their ability to protect you from coronavirus, scientists are saying the backlash was unwarranted. "I’ve been recommending neck gaiters, and my kids wear neck gaiters," one of the world’s leading authorities on aerosols says.