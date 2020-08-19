By
 

A GOP senator confirmed Tuesday that Senate Republican leaders are preparing a slimmed-down coronavirus relief package of roughly $500 billion, which will include funding for the struggling U.S. Postal Service, extended payments for unemployed people and help for small businesses.

In Washington, public health officials are reporting that a smaller portion of tests done in King County are coming back positive, though several parts of the county are moving in the opposite direction.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational, which it estimates will be the week of Aug. 24
Venezuela deploys security forces in coronavirus crackdown

Officials in Venezuela’s government are denouncing people who may have come into contact with the coronavirus as “bioterrorists” and urging their neighbors to report them. The government is detaining and intimidating doctors and experts who question Maduro’s policies on the virus.

And it is corralling thousands of Venezuelans who are streaming home after losing jobs abroad, holding them in makeshift containment centers out of fear that they may be infected.

In commandeered hotels, disused schools and cordoned-off bus stations, the returning Venezuelans are forced into crowded rooms with limited food, water or masks and held under military guard for weeks or months for coronavirus tests or treatment with unproven medications, according to interviews with the detainees, videos they have taken on their cellphones and government documents.

“They told us we’re contaminated, that we’re guilty of infecting the country,” said Javier Aristizabal, a nurse from the capital, Caracas, who said he spent 70 days in centers after he returned from Colombia in March.

—The New York Times
Crew members from a Seattle-based fishing boat hit by an explosive coronavirus outbreak have provided what could be the first direct evidence that antibodies can protect people from reinfection.

Don't say "later, gaiter" just yet. After a small study led to fears about their ability to protect you from coronavirus, scientists are saying the backlash was unwarranted. "I’ve been recommending neck gaiters, and my kids wear neck gaiters," one of the world’s leading authorities on aerosols says. 

Young people are becoming the primary coronavirus spreaders in many countries, the World Health Organization is warning as officials worry the trend will worsen in the U.S. as colleges and K-12 schools reopen. Universities in Washington state are seeing a smattering of cases; here's a breakdown of their case numbers and reopening plans. 

Can dogs detect the coronavirus? Nine pooches are showing promise as they test an idea that could revolutionize virus screening. Watch them at work.

Doctors are fearing dangerous outbreaks of preventable diseases like measles because of a steep drop in the number of kids getting routine vaccines during the pandemic. Health professionals are also urgently pushing flu shots to avoid a "twindemic."

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

