In another step aimed at curbing the virus’ spread, the United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send representatives to the U.N. General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead.
Gulf Coast’s beloved ‘Redneck Riviera’ now a virus hotspot
Tourists and servers alike dance atop tables and in the aisles at one restaurant on the “Redneck Riviera,” a beloved stretch of towns along the northern Gulf Coast where beaches, bars and stores are packed. Yet just a few miles away, a hospital is running out of critical care beds, its rooms full of unvaccinated people fighting for their lives.
On maps that show virus “hot spots” in red, this part of the U.S. coast is glowing like a bad sunburn. And a summer of booming tourism that followed the lockdowns and travel restrictions of 2020 is making the turn toward fall with only a few signs of slowing down.
The National Shrimp Festival, which draws as many as 250,000 people to the Alabama coast, is set for October despite the COVID-19 explosion and inside The Hangout restaurant, dancing on tables is encouraged.
Health officials believe the spike is due to a combination of some of the nation’s lowest vaccination rates, unabated tourism, a disregard for basic health precautions and the region’s carefree lifestyle, all combining at a time when the mutated virus is more contagious than ever and conservative states are balking at new health restrictions.
States banning mask mandates could face civil rights probes
In an escalating battle with Republican governors, President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered his Education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19.
In response, the Education Department raised the possibility of using its civil rights arm to fight policies in Florida, Texas, Iowa and other Republican-led states that have barred public schools from requiring masks in the classroom.
Biden directed Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to “assess all available tools” that can be used against states that fail to protect students amid surging coronavirus cases.
It amounts to the sharpest threat yet against states that so far have ignored admonishments from the White House during the surging pandemic.
Washington state now has one of the strictestvaccine mandates in the nation, after Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday ordered all public, private and charter school employees to get vaccinated or get fired (with some exceptions). He also brought back a statewide mask requirement. What does all of this mean for you? Here's a Q&A on the new mask and vaccine rules, including the timing.
When will tenants and landlords get the help they were promised? More than 100,000 renters in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area are behind on payments, according to a census estimate. But King County has distributed less than 5% of its pot of federal money marked for this purpose, falling far behind neighboring counties.