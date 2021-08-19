By
 

The Biden administration moved on multiple fronts on Wednesday to fight back against the surging delta variant, strongly recommending booster shots for most vaccinated American adults and using federal leverage to force nursing homes to vaccinate their staffs.

In another step aimed at curbing the virus’ spread, the United States is urging the more than 150 countries planning to send representatives to the U.N. General Assembly next month to consider giving a video address instead.

In Washington, as hospitals are straining under a shortage of health care staffers, Gov. Jay Inslee has brought back a statewide mask requirement and ordered all public, private and charter school employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as subject to their employment.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

WSU football coach Nick Rolovich may be required to receive COVID-19 vaccine because of new mandate

Nick Rolovich has thus far declined to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but as a result of a new state mandate, the Washington State football coach may be required to get one.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday that employees working in various educational roles — from early learning to higher education — must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18 as a condition of employment. College contractors such as coaches and athletic trainers are not exempt.

Exceptions are limited to “legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs,” according to a news release.

Otherwise, “individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal,” per the release.

Rolovich is the only unvaccinated head football coach in the Pac-12.

Read the story here.

—Colton Clark, The Spokesman-Review
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state now has one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the nation, after Gov. Jay Inslee yesterday ordered all public, private and charter school employees to get vaccinated or get fired (with some exceptions). He also brought back a statewide mask requirement. What does all of this mean for you? Here's a Q&A on the new mask and vaccine rules, including the timing.

WSU football coach Nick Rolovich, who has controversially refused a vaccine, may have no choice now.

Booster shots are on the way for all U.S. adults. Should you get one? Although President Joe Biden strongly urged most vaccinated adults to do it, current guidance from the CDC doesn't recommend it. But that may change. Here are answers to seven key questions.

Nursing home workers must get vaccinated or their facilities will lose federal funding, Biden also announced yesterday. Hundreds of thousands of those workers are unvaccinated, according to federal data.

Plan ahead if you're going to a concert, opera or play, because the Seattle area's major arts groups will require proof of vaccination or a negative test. And it looks like Garth Brooks won't be playing Seattle next month after all, because of the COVID-19 surge.

When will tenants and landlords get the help they were promised? More than 100,000 renters in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area are behind on payments, according to a census estimate. But King County has distributed less than 5% of its pot of federal money marked for this purpose, falling far behind neighboring counties.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

