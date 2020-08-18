As universities around the United States prepare for the start of the school year,
officials are scrambling to deal with COVID-19 clusters that are already popping up around campuses, mostly within dorms, fraternities and other student housing.
Another day — Election Day — is also quickly approaching, prompting concerns locally and nationwide that mail delivery issues with the U.S. Postal Service,
which is facing financial strains exacerbated by the pandemic, could affect vote counts nationwide this election season.
Data for Aug. 16 is as of 4:30 p.m., not 11:59 p.m., because routine maintenance interrupted lab-report processing at the state Department of Health (DOH) on that day. This likely caused a lower count of cases and deaths for Aug. 16. Also, the state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of negative testing data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational, which it estimates will be the week of Aug. 24.
7:14 am Quarantine Corner: Things to do while staying home
This week, Sadie Davis-Suskind offers a back-to-school recipe: peach streusel breakfast muffins. (Rebecca Davis-Suskind)
—Kris Higginson
7:13 am Set your child up for success in online school
(Illustration by Gabriel Campanario / The Seattle Times)
Teachers, curriculum developers and parents are offering helpful
tips on making the most of digital learning.
Meanwhile, Seattle's public schools are
delaying their start date to give teachers more time to prepare. School is tentatively set to start Sept. 4, two days later than originally planned.
If you're comfortable talking about how this bizarre schooling season will impact your work and finances,
we'd like to hear from you.
—Kris Higginson
7:09 am Pandemic pets
Grayson Knutzen, 7, managed to convince his mom, Michelle, to keep puppy Gidget on a permanent basis. (Courtesy of Michelle Knutzen)
With many people working from home, the Seattle area saw a surge of adoptions and, now, a shortage of pets.
We're loving these photos — don't miss fuzzy little Julian the pig.
—Kris Higginson
6:52 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Good news: A smaller portion of COVID-19 tests done in King County is coming back positive. But there are big exceptions. See what's happening in your area as FYI Guy outlines where positive tests are surging, and where they're falling. ( Here's where to get tested, by the way.)
U.S. colleges are scrambling to deal with virus clusters, with one prominent (and partying) university throwing all its classes online just a week after reopening. How bad is COVID-19 at your or your kid's college? A few data trackers will tell you.
Potential accuracy issues with a widely used coronavirus test could lead to false results for patients, federal officials are warning. Meanwhile, a "horrifying" glitch messed up case numbers that are dictating big decisions about schools in Iowa, meaning "we have no idea what's going on."
With the pandemic worsening Seattle's child care crunch, the City Council has OK'd land-use changes to speed the creation of new child care centers.
Jason Bliss, the owner of Waterland Arcade, lowered his mask briefly for a portrait Monday in Des Moines. Bliss used the Southside Promise toolkit from the South Seattle Chamber of Commerce to safely reopen his business. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
Businesses trying to reopen safely in South King County can get their hands on a free toolkit.
Boeing will offer buyouts to workers for the second time this year as the virus-stricken planemaker extends its cuts beyond the original 10% target unveiled in April. The company is "evaluating every aspect of our business," its CEO says.
“We cannot waste the sacrifices made in the past months.” Europe is clamping down as new outbreaks surge. And in South Korea, a pastor who defied authorities to hold services and massive rallies has tested positive. "There's nothing like family," even when you can't see each other in person. Here's how one sprawling family cherished its traditions at a virtual 112th annual reunion, complete with a dance party, a banquet and great tales of reunions past.
—Kris Higginson
6:41 am Connect with us
Seattle Times staff & news services