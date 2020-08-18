As universities around the United States prepare for the start of the school year, officials are scrambling to deal with COVID-19 clusters that are already popping up around campuses, mostly within dorms, fraternities and other student housing.

Another day — Election Day — is also quickly approaching, prompting concerns locally and nationwide that mail delivery issues with the U.S. Postal Service, which is facing financial strains exacerbated by the pandemic, could affect vote counts nationwide this election season.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising