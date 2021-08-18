By
 

While the number of breakthrough coronavirus infections nationwide remains low, early COVID data is starting to hint at a rise in those cases, indicating a change in how vaccinated Americans might regard their risks.

As fears grow about the delta variant, the Biden administration is expected to soon recommend booster shots for millions of vaccinated Americans. Here’s what you should know about boosters.

In a handful of states, early COVID data hint at a rise in breakthrough infections

Since Americans first began rolling up their sleeves for coronavirus vaccines, health officials have said that those who are immunized are very unlikely to become infected, or to suffer serious illness or death. But preliminary data from seven states hint that the arrival of the delta variant in July may have altered the calculus.

Breakthrough infections in vaccinated people accounted for at least 1 in 5 newly diagnosed cases in six of these states and higher percentages of total hospitalizations and deaths than had been previously observed in all of them, according to figures gathered by The New York Times.

The absolute numbers remain very low, however, and there is little doubt that the vaccines remain powerfully protective. This continues to be “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” as federal health officials have often said.

Still, the rise indicates a change in how vaccinated Americans might regard their risks.

—The New York Times
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington hospitals are getting so full that rented beds are lining hallways as the delta variant adds to the pain of a pandemic labor shortage. It's hard to make room by discharging patients, because nursing homes are grappling with staffing shortages, too. Read the Times Watchdog story and see which hospitals are maxing out.

Get a booster shot eight months after you're vaccinated, top U.S. health officials will tell Americans today in a stark shift that comes as early data hints at a rise in breakthrough infections. Here's what is and isn't known about the boosters.

COVID-19 has killed three Alaska Airlines workers in the past month. The company is moving toward making vaccines mandatory.

In Florida, more than 8,000 kids in one school district are isolating or quarantining as the state shatters records for COVID-19 cases. In Texas — where the governor has tested positive — outbreaks have already closed at least four districts. And in Arizona, the mask wars rage on, with the governor blocking schools that require them from getting millions of dollars.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

