In a handful of states, early COVID data hint at a rise in breakthrough infections
Since Americans first began rolling up their sleeves for coronavirus vaccines, health officials have said that those who are immunized are very unlikely to become infected, or to suffer serious illness or death. But preliminary data from seven states hint that the arrival of the delta variant in July may have altered the calculus.
Breakthrough infections in vaccinated people accounted for at least 1 in 5 newly diagnosed cases in six of these states and higher percentages of total hospitalizations and deaths than had been previously observed in all of them, according to figures gathered by The New York Times.
The absolute numbers remain very low, however, and there is little doubt that the vaccines remain powerfully protective. This continues to be “a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” as federal health officials have often said.
Still, the rise indicates a change in how vaccinated Americans might regard their risks.
Washington hospitals are getting so full that rented beds are lining hallways as the delta variant adds to the pain of a pandemic labor shortage. It's hard to make room by discharging patients, because nursing homes are grappling with staffing shortages, too. Read the Times Watchdog story and see which hospitals are maxing out.