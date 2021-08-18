While the number of breakthrough coronavirus infections nationwide remains low, early COVID data is starting to hint at a rise in those cases, indicating a change in how vaccinated Americans might regard their risks.

As fears grow about the delta variant, the Biden administration is expected to soon recommend booster shots for millions of vaccinated Americans. Here’s what you should know about boosters.

