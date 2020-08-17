Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Health experts are fearing a "twindemic" with a severe flu season if large numbers of people skip flu shots. You'll be hearing warnings about getting the vaccine as soon as possible, perhaps in an empty school building or a parking lot.
It's a wildly challenging time to be a parent as kids head back to school at home. Here's our survival guide, with advice from experts on how to help your children — and yourself. As Seattle-area districts lay out what this complicated fall will look like, schools are wondering whether kindergartners will even show up. And with some parents pooling their money for private instruction, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes, Seattle-area families are wrestling with concerns over who might be left behind.
One of the nation's largest school districts is launching a massive COVID-19 testing and tracing initiative for all students and staff, aiming to create a path to safe reopenings.
Across the nation, college students are horrifying communities with their lack of virus precautions. As Gonzaga and Whitworth universities welcome students back on campus, Spokane County's worried public health leader has warnings for them. It's a drastically different approach from many other universities in Washington.
You need to get through airport security faster, because “airports are major hubs for pandemic viral spreading.” Travel Troubleshooter has tips and strategies.
