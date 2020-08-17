By
 

Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
Once-mundane social choices are creating stomachaches

Does it feel right to go to the birthday party, wedding or other event, even with social distancing measures?

If not, how do you back out without damaging relationships?

Here's what etiquette coaches advise about saying no in the nicest possible ways.

'We didn't want to hide under our PPE until this was over'

Seattle firefighter and paramedic Alan Goto, center, conducts a nasal swab at the City of Seattle’s free testing site on Aurora Avenue North. “I get some personal satisfaction out of, like, looking at the numbers, when I see at the end of the day we tested 1,200 people.” (Erika Schultz / The Seattle Times)
Seattle firefighters are trained to deal calmly with life-or-death situations, and that's taken on new meaning as they staff free COVID-19 testing sites.

“Every person who shows up is very nervous,” says firefighter and paramedic Alan Goto, above. Watch him and his colleagues at work.

Need a test? Here's where to get one. You can also find a site near you by texting COVIDTEST to 1-855-212-2411.

A nurse prepares a flu shot for a six-month-old patient in Pittsburgh on Feb. 28, 2020. Even a mild flu season could stagger hospitals already coping with COVID-19 cases — though officials don’t know yet what degree of severity to anticipate this year, they are worried large numbers of people could forgo flu shots, increasing the risk of widespread outbreaks. (Kristian Thacker/The New York Times)
Health experts are fearing a "twindemic" with a severe flu season if large numbers of people skip flu shots. You'll be hearing warnings about getting the vaccine as soon as possible, perhaps in an empty school building or a parking lot.

It's a wildly challenging time to be a parent as kids head back to school at home. Here's our survival guide, with advice from experts on how to help your children — and yourself. As Seattle-area districts lay out what this complicated fall will look like, schools are wondering whether kindergartners will even show up. And with some parents pooling their money for private instruction, columnist Naomi Ishisaka writes, Seattle-area families are wrestling with concerns over who might be left behind.

One of the nation's largest school districts is launching a massive COVID-19 testing and tracing initiative for all students and staff, aiming to create a path to safe reopenings.

Across the nation, college students are horrifying communities with their lack of virus precautions. As Gonzaga and Whitworth universities welcome students back on campus, Spokane County's worried public health leader has warnings for them. It's a drastically different approach from many other universities in Washington.

You need to get through airport security faster, because “airports are major hubs for pandemic viral spreading.” Travel Troubleshooter has tips and strategies.

