Nevada governor: Events that require vaccines need not require masks
Large events held in Nevada can add themselves to the growing number of places in the U.S. where people in crowds can be asked to prove they have been inoculated against COVID-19, the governor said Monday.
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said that large indoor venues in cities like Las Vegas and Reno will be allowed to opt out of the state’s mask requirements if they verify their guests are vaccinated.
Hours after the announcement, the Las Vegas Raiders went public with a plan made possible by the new directive to require vaccines — and not masks. Starting at the Raiders’ September 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens, fully vaccinated fans will not have to wear masks — a first-in-the-NFL policy.
Amid new virus surge, Florida skeptics reconsider vaccines
n a rural stretch of northeastern Florida where barely half the people have gotten a coronavirus shot, Roger West had no problem telling others he was “adamantly anti-vaccination.”
The co-owner of the Westside Journal weekly newspaper used his voice as a columnist to widely share his doubts about the vaccine and his mistrust of the health experts in the U.S. who have been urging everyone to get it.
“I do not trust the Federal Government,” West wrote recently. “I do not trust Dr. Fauci, I do not trust the medical profession, nor the pharmaceutical giants.”
But something happened to change his mind: Two of West’s close friends became ill with the virus, and a third died. Rattled and stressed, he prayed for guidance. Then, when his mother and another relative both urged him to get vaccinated, he took it as a sign from God. West drove to the Winn Dixie supermarket and rolled up his sleeve for the first of two injections of the Moderna vaccine.
“All of a sudden, it hit real close to home,” he said.
West is not alone. In this inland area of Nassau County, sandwiched between Jacksonville and the Okefenokee Swamp at the Georgia-Florida line, a devastating resurgence of the coronavirus is making even some die-hard vaccine skeptics reconsider the shots.
U.S. experts will likely recommend vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their last dose of the shot. Here's what to expect.
Superspreader at the Gorge: COVID-19 cases linked to the outdoor Watershed Festival have surpassed 200, and officials say everyone who attended should quarantine and get tested. Several major events are still planned there in coming weeks.