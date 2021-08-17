As experts continue to research lasting protections against the coronavirus, federal health officials are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot.

However, even as vaccination rates slowly increase, researchers say the world may never reach herd immunity. New variants like delta, which are more transmissible, are moving the bar for herd immunity to near impossibly high levels.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Show caption