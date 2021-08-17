We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
U.S. experts will likely recommend vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their last dose of the shot. Here's what to expect.
Superspreader at the Gorge: COVID-19 cases linked to the outdoor Watershed Festival have surpassed 200, and officials say everyone who attended should quarantine and get tested. Several major events are still planned there in coming weeks.