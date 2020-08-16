Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Bar owners on Greek island angry over virus restrictions
Wary of a rise in daily coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its relative success in containing the pandemic so far, the Greek government is imposing local restrictions on businesses, especially those that cater to big crowds, and business owners on the island of Mykonos don’t like it one bit.
“You can’t take a unilateral decision and shut down the island the following day, at midnight,” bar owner Stavros Grimplas told The Associated Press of the government edict on Aug. 10, imposing a midnight closing time on bars, cafes, clubs and restaurants from Aug. 11 until Aug. 23.
Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust
Bergmeyer, a design firm in Boston, has erected higher cubicles, told employees to wear masks when not at their desks and set up one-way aisles in the office that force people to walk the long way around to get to the kitchen or the bathroom.
“The one-way paths take me a little out of the way, but it was easy to get used to,” said Stephanie Jones, an interior designer with the company. “It actually gives me the opportunity to see more people and say a quick hello when I might have just walked directly to my desk before.”
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Back to school: Many of Washington state's school districts are gearing up to start the year remotely. While the remote learning experience will vary by family and school system, all parties can agree: they don't want a repeat of last spring. Here's what K-12 schools have learned since then, and what they're planning to change. Also: What will kindergarteners experience this fall? For those select districts and schools that will offer in-person instruction, what risks will that pose for students' elderly family members?
Drop in U.S. testing numbers: Though health experts have advocated for widespread and expanded testing as a critical component to contain the coronavirus, for the first time, the number of known tests conducted each day in the United States has fallen.
Rare blood clots tied to virus: Health experts are now encountering a rare complication tied to COVID-19: plug-like blood clots in the limbs of coronavirus victims that strangle circulation. And that means you could lose a limb to COVID-19, even if you don’t lose your life.
Congress takes a recess: As millions wait for another economic stimulus from the federal government, collecting less and less from unemployment checks, both chambers of Congress won't be back until September. “I don’t get to take a recess from my life. I don’t get to take a recess from paying my bills,” a frustrated Fresno cosmetologist said.
Firefighting and COVID testing: Meet some of the Seattle Fire Department employees who staff the city of Seattle's free coronavirus testing centers. “People were complaining that this wasn’t what we should be doing as a fire department," said Brian Wallace, who heads the program. “That may be true in normal times, but everyone is doing what we can to manage this."
