Throughout Sunday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Saturday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Bar owners on Greek island angry over virus restrictions

Workers close a bar at midnight as people gather at the narrow streets of Matogiannia on the Aegean Sea island of Mykonos, Greece, early Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. The Greek government has been worried about the recent surge in coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its initial success in keeping infections and deaths at low levels. On the island of Mykonos, an internationally famous tourist destination, restaurants, bars and cafes were forced on Aug. 11 to close at midnight, and not to reopen until 7 a.m. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
Wary of a rise in daily coronavirus cases that threatens to undo its relative success in containing the pandemic so far, the Greek government is imposing local restrictions on businesses, especially those that cater to big crowds, and business owners on the island of Mykonos don’t like it one bit.

“You can’t take a unilateral decision and shut down the island the following day, at midnight,” bar owner Stavros Grimplas told The Associated Press of the government edict on Aug. 10, imposing a midnight closing time on bars, cafes, clubs and restaurants from Aug. 11 until Aug. 23.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Taller cubicles, one-way aisles: Office workers must adjust

President Mike Davis at the design firm Bergmeyer, arranges lighting for zoom meetings, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the company’s offices, in Boston. Around the U.S,. office workers sent home when the coronavirus took hold in March are returning to the world of cubicles and conference rooms and facing certain adjustments: masks, staggered shifts, limits on how many people can be there at any one time, spaced-apart desks, daily questions about their health, closed break rooms, sanitizer everywhere. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Bergmeyer, a design firm in Boston, has erected higher cubicles, told employees to wear masks when not at their desks and set up one-way aisles in the office that force people to walk the long way around to get to the kitchen or the bathroom.

“The one-way paths take me a little out of the way, but it was easy to get used to,” said Stephanie Jones, an interior designer with the company. “It actually gives me the opportunity to see more people and say a quick hello when I might have just walked directly to my desk before.”

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Back to school: Many of Washington state's school districts are gearing up to start the year remotely. While the remote learning experience will vary by family and school system, all parties can agree: they don't want a repeat of last spring. Here's what K-12 schools have learned since then, and what they're planning to change. Also: What will kindergarteners experience this fall? For those select districts and schools that will offer in-person instruction, what risks will that pose for students' elderly family members?

Drop in U.S. testing numbers: Though health experts have advocated for widespread and expanded testing as a critical component to contain the coronavirus, for the first time, the number of known tests conducted each day in the United States has fallen.

Rare blood clots tied to virus: Health experts are now encountering a rare complication tied to COVID-19: plug-like blood clots in the limbs of coronavirus victims that strangle circulation. And that means you could lose a limb to COVID-19, even if you don’t lose your life.

Congress takes a recess: As millions wait for another economic stimulus from the federal government, collecting less and less from unemployment checks, both chambers of Congress won't be back until September. “I don’t get to take a recess from my life. I don’t get to take a recess from paying my bills,” a frustrated Fresno cosmetologist said.

Firefighting and COVID testing: Meet some of the Seattle Fire Department employees who staff the city of Seattle's free coronavirus testing centers. “People were complaining that this wasn’t what we should be doing as a fire department," said Brian Wallace, who heads the program. “That may be true in normal times, but everyone is doing what we can to manage this."

—Dahlia Bazzaz

Seattle Times staff & news services

