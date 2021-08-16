By
 

A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is being recommended for immunocompromised residents as the delta variant continues to spread in the U.S., the Washington Department of Health announced this weekend.

UW Medicine on Sunday began offering those third vaccine shots for vulnerable populations. And in an indication of tightening hospital capacity, they’re also rescheduling some nonurgent inpatient surgeries.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

It's an unnerving back-to-school season, with parents facing new calculations on safety. As hospitalizations of children and young adults hit new pandemic highs across the U.S., what kind of mask is best? Are band and choir safe? Pediatricians answer these and other common questions about navigating this landscape.

Border Patrol agents seized thousands of fake vaccine cards destined for locations across the U.S. Those who try to use fakes can wind up with prison time and hefty fines.

Patience from the vaccinated has finally run out. Now we're doing this the hard way, columnist Danny Westneat writes as cities and states impose mandates that just a few months ago would have been unthinkable.

