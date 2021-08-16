A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is being recommended for immunocompromised residents as the delta variant continues to spread in the U.S., the Washington Department of Health announced this weekend.

UW Medicine on Sunday began offering those third vaccine shots for vulnerable populations. And in an indication of tightening hospital capacity, they’re also rescheduling some nonurgent inpatient surgeries.

UW Medicine on Sunday began offering those third vaccine shots for vulnerable populations. And in an indication of tightening hospital capacity, they're also rescheduling some nonurgent inpatient surgeries.

