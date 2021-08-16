A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is being recommended for immunocompromised residents as the delta variant continues to spread in the U.S., the Washington Department of Health announced this weekend.
UW Medicine on Sunday began offering those third vaccine shots for vulnerable populations. And in an indication of tightening hospital capacity, they’re also rescheduling some nonurgent inpatient surgeries.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
- Charts, tips and resources to help you understand the pandemic and get through it safely
- How to improve your mask’s protection against COVID-19: Do’s and don’ts
- How to get a vaccine in Seattle and across Washington state
- Where to get tested
- Mapping the daily spread across Washington and the world
- More news about the pandemic
More
President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Indonesia’s president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country’s independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement.
Wearing masks, not shaking hands and avoiding crowds of people were once taboo, while working from home, distance learning, online meetings and online court have become new habits, President Joko Widodo said in the national address marking the country’s 76th anniversary of independence.
Widodo said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of innovation has become an integrated part of our everyday lives.”
The world’s fourth-most populous country hit peaks last month with daily highs of 50,000 new cases, more than five times the usual highs in June. July was also the deadliest month, with more than 30,100 deaths from COVID-19 as sick people overwhelmed hospitals or died at home or while awaiting care. Its totals of 3.8 million cases and 118,833 fatalities are considered undercounts due to low testing and poor tracing measures in the nation of 270 million people.
Australia’s worst day of pandemic sees restrictions tighten
Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country.
The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Two of the dead had received a single dose of a two-shot vaccine. The rest were unvaccinated, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.
Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.
Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. “almost daily” as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.
Israel has been offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who were already vaccinated more than five months ago.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
It's an unnerving back-to-school season, with parents facing new calculations on safety. As hospitalizations of children and young adults hit new pandemic highs across the U.S., what kind of mask is best? Are band and choir safe? Pediatricians answer these and other common questions about navigating this landscape.
Border Patrol agents seized thousands of fake vaccine cards destined for locations across the U.S. Those who try to use fakes can wind up with prison time and hefty fines.
Patience from the vaccinated has finally run out. Now we're doing this the hard way, columnist Danny Westneat writes as cities and states impose mandates that just a few months ago would have been unthinkable.
Most Read Local Stories
- What happened this week is that patience from the vaccinated finally ran out
- Thin blue line thickens after murder charges for Tacoma police officers in Manuel Ellis' death
- 5 census takeaways: When it comes to race, ethnicity in Seattle, 2020 data tells us who's moving in, who's moving out
- Sound Transit faces a $6.5 billion shortfall. Here's what it might do VIEW
- UW Medicine offering third vaccinations, rescheduling surgeries as delta variant surges