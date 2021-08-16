A third dose of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines is being recommended for immunocompromised residents as the delta variant continues to spread in the U.S., the Washington Department of Health announced this weekend.
UW Medicine on Sunday began offering those third vaccine shots for vulnerable populations. And in an indication of tightening hospital capacity, they’re also rescheduling some nonurgent inpatient surgeries.
Australia’s worst day of pandemic sees restrictions tighten
Australia’s most populous state on Monday reported its worst day of the pandemic with 478 new infections and seven COVID-19 deaths as pandemic restrictions tightened in other parts of the country.
The previous record daily tally in New South Wales was 466 new cases reported on Saturday. Two of the dead had received a single dose of a two-shot vaccine. The rest were unvaccinated, New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.
US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as early as fall
Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.
Among the first to receive them could be health care workers, nursing home residents and other older Americans.
Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated may be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. “almost daily” as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.
Israel has been offering a coronavirus booster to people over 60 who were already vaccinated more than five months ago.
Border Patrol agents seized thousands of fake vaccine cards destined for locations across the U.S. Those who try to use fakes can wind up with prison time and hefty fines.
Patience from the vaccinated has finally run out.Now we're doing this the hard way, columnist Danny Westneat writes as cities and states impose mandates that just a few months ago would have been unthinkable.