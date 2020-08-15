Six months into the pandemic, Washington health officials are still struggling with COVID-19 data, which has slowed reporting of the statewide positivity rate for 10 days straight, among other delays — though they’ve insisted that the technical problems haven’t hurt the state’s public health response. Meanwhile, researchers continue to study the virus, with some recently reporting there’s strong hints — but no proof — that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors could help other patients recover.

