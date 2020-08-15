Six months into the pandemic, Washington health officials are still struggling with COVID-19 data, which has slowed reporting of the statewide positivity rate for 10 days straight, among other delays — though they’ve insisted that the technical problems haven’t hurt the state’s public health response. Meanwhile, researchers continue to study the virus, with some recently reporting there’s strong hints — but no proof — that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors could help other patients recover.
Six months in, testing remains major obstacle in America’s fight against coronavirus
For months, public health experts and federal officials have said that significantly expanding the number of coronavirus tests administered in the United States is essential to reining in the pandemic. By some estimates, several million people might need to be tested each day, including many people who don’t feel sick.
But the country remains far short of that benchmark and, for the first time, the number of known tests conducted each day has fallen.
Reported daily tests trended downward for much of the last two weeks, essentially stalling the nation’s testing response. Some 733,000 people have been tested each day this month on average, down from nearly 750,000 in July, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The seven-day test average dropped to 709,000 on Monday, the lowest in nearly a month, before ticking upward again at week’s end.
The troubling trend comes after months of steady increases in testing, and may in part reflect that fewer people are seeking out tests as known cases have leveled off at more than 50,000 per day, after surging even higher this summer. But the plateau in testing may also reflect people’s frustration at the prospect of long lines and delays in getting results — as well as another fundamental problem: The nation has yet to build a robust system to test vast portions of the population, not just those seeking tests.
Six months into the pandemic, testing remains a major obstacle in America’s efforts to stop the coronavirus.
Demand for testing drops in Texas as schools reopen and football returns
With hundreds of deaths reported each day, students returning to class and football teams charging ahead with plans to play, Texas leaders who grappled with testing shortages for much of the pandemic are now facing the opposite problem: not enough takers.
“We’re not having enough people step forward,” Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The number of coronavirus tests being done each day in Texas has dropped by the thousands in August, mirroring nationwide trends that has seen daily testing averages in the U.S. fall nearly 9% since the end of July, according to The COVID Tracking Project. The problem is dwindling demand: Testing centers like CentroMed are no longer inundated by long lines that stretch for blocks, or closing hours early because tests run out.
The dropoff comes as the U.S. has surpassed 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases and is closing in on 170,000 deaths. It threatens to put the U.S. even further behind other countries that have better managed the pandemic, in part, through more aggressive testing.
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn’t increase testing.
Mexican workers describe COVID-ridden cherry season: ‘It was like we were disposable’
Numerous former workers at Gebbers Farms in Okanogan County cut their harvest season short and went home because of concerns about COVID-19. In interviews, three workers described a disturbing breakdown in oversight amid a growing outbreak of illness in their Okanogan County camp, where one of their friends — Juan Carlos Santiago Rincon — died in early July.
Rincon’s death spurred an investigation of work conditions at Gebbers Farms by the state Department of Labor & Industries that now includes the circumstances surrounding the July 31 death of a second worker, Earl Edwards, who was from Jamaica.
In the camp where the guest workers resided, safety gaps described by the three Mexican workers included problems with a daily temperature check intended to identify sick people who needed to be sent to isolation cabins in a separate area.
A supervisor who did that task grew ill and passed the job to a guest worker, who — even when someone’s temperature was high — would often record a normal temperature instead, according to Dimas and the other two workers who spoke with The Seattle Times.
Homes with grandparents weigh coronavirus risk as school starts
PHOENIX (AP) — Zita Robinson, who's 77 and diabetic, has been careful around her granddaughter since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
A door connects Robinson's apartment in Phoenix to the main house where 8-year-old Traris “Trary” Robinson-Newman and her mother live, but it mostly stays shut. Their only physical contact is if Trary walks in with her back toward Grandma. Then Robinson will kiss her own hand and lightly touch Trary's back — "like I’m sending her a kiss with my hand.”
“It's very hard,” Robinson said. “We live together, but we live apart.”
Not hugging Grandma is hard for Trary, too: “It's like I can't see her anymore."
The separation Trary and her grandmother experience in their home is becoming a bigger issue as children go back to school. Many public schools nationwide are starting remotely in the fall, but if classes resume in person later this year, the chasm could grow between generations who live together.
Millions of seniors 65 and up, one of the populations most vulnerable to the virus, live with a school-age child. For those households, the new school year means reconsidering interactions from family dinner to bedtime hugs.
While studies so far suggest children are less likely to become infected with COVID-19 or only experience mild symptoms, data isn't conclusive on whether infected kids easily spread the disease. In a Georgia school district that has reopened classrooms, possible exposure has forced more than 1,200 students and staff into quarantine and two high schools to close.
If a grandchild does bring the virus home, grandparents of color are at higher risk than their white counterparts, experts say.
As of 2018, the U.S. had 51 million seniors, with 3.3 million, or 6%, living with at least one child between 5 and 18, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation study. The situation is far more prevalent among communities of color: 19% of Asian and Pacific Islander seniors live with a school-age child, 17% of Hispanics, 13% of American Indian or Alaska Natives, and 11% of Black people. Just 4% of older whites live with a school-age child.
“I think there hasn’t been a lot of attention to the ripple effects on older people who may live in the same household,” said Tricia Neuman, one of the report’s authors.
COVID-19 pits parenting against work, and the outbreak has cast into sharp relief the persistence of gender inequality in the United States.
No crowd scenes, few real-world locations and less romance: TV and movies will look different due to the pandemic.
Seattle Public Schools may delay the start of the school year as negotiations with the teachers union continue.
A mass eviction in the midst of the pandemic is underway at a Seattle motel often used by homeless people.
