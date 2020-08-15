By
 

Six months into the pandemic, Washington health officials are still struggling with COVID-19 data, which has slowed reporting of the statewide positivity rate for 10 days straight, among other delays — though they’ve insisted that the technical problems haven’t hurt the state’s public health response. Meanwhile, researchers continue to study the virus, with some recently reporting there’s strong hints — but no proof — that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors could help other patients recover.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, we'll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Aug. 12 it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational.
Mom Casey Osborn-Hinman, husband Nate Hinman, son Tappan, 6, and daughter Lucy, 2. How is COVID-19 iimpacting working parents, and women in particular? Friday Aug 7, 2020- 214680
COVID-19 pits parenting against work, and the outbreak has cast into sharp relief the persistence of gender inequality in the United States.

No crowd scenes, few real-world locations and less romance: TV and movies will look different due to the pandemic.

Seattle Public Schools may delay the start of the school year as negotiations with the teachers union continue.

A mass eviction in the midst of the pandemic is underway at a Seattle motel often used by homeless people.

