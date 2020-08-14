By
 

“We have more work to do” to combat the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday while visiting Okanogan County, a virus hot spot in the north-central part of the state. He noted that widespread mask use had helped beat back the virus in another hot spot, Yakima County.

According to a New York Times analysis of estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 200,000 more people in the United States have died than usual since March, which is about 60,000 higher than the number of deaths that have been directly linked to the coronavirus. And most Americans won’t be able to get the shots until spring or summer next year at the earliest.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we'll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Wednesday it is changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational, which it estimates will be around the middle of next week.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Young adults report rising levels of anxiety and depression in pandemic

The collateral damage from the pandemic continues: Young adults, as well as Black and Latino people of all ages, describe rising levels of anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts, and increased substance abuse, according to findings reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a research survey, U.S. residents reported signs of eroding mental health in reaction to the toll of coronavirus illnesses and deaths, and to the life-altering restrictions imposed by lockdowns.

The researchers argue that the results point to an urgent need for expanded and culturally sensitive services for mental health and substance abuse, including telehealth counseling. In the online survey completed by some 5,400 people in late June, the prevalence of anxiety symptoms was three times as high as those reported in the second quarter of 2019, and depression was four times as high.

U.S. nursing homes in hot spots see virus surge

The novel coronavirus is surging back into U.S. nursing homes, where it killed tens of thousands at the start of the pandemic and now once again threatens some of the people most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The development is a discouraging result of widespread community transmission of the virus in many parts of the country and in hot spots where it is even less controlled. With staff — and in some cases patients and visitors — entering and leaving facilities, the community-acquired infection almost inevitably finds its way inside.

FAQ Friday

People and dogs walk around Green Lake on Monday, July 6, 2020. Some people wore masks and some didn’t. (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)
After we published several stories in the past week about masks, Seattle Times readers sent us a lot of great questions that were still on your minds.

On this week's FAQ Friday, we address a handful of those questions, including choosing the best one, washing it and, if masks are so effective, why don't we wear them during cold and flu season?

Plus, here’s more guidance on masks:

—Gina Cole and Ryan Blethen

Inside an Amazon.com office in downtown Seattle. Amazon now employs about 50,000 people in the city. (Daniel Berman / Bloomberg, 2017)
When Amazon employees go back to work in person, it may not be in Seattle.

Reality check: Despite the fast progress being made, most of us won’t be able to get a coronavirus vaccine until at least the middle of 2021.

Is Halloween canceled? The thought of losing this fun, sugar-fueled day strikes fear in the hearts of children and candy makers alike.

AMC Theaters will begin to reopen next week, showing throwback movies for a crazy-low throwback price.

