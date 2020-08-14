“We have more work to do” to combat the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday while visiting Okanogan County, a virus hot spot in the north-central part of the state. He noted that widespread mask use had helped beat back the virus in another hot spot, Yakima County.

According to a New York Times analysis of estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 200,000 more people in the United States have died than usual since March, which is about 60,000 higher than the number of deaths that have been directly linked to the coronavirus. And most Americans won’t be able to get the shots until spring or summer next year at the earliest.

Throughout Friday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Thursday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Advertising