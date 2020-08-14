“We have more work to do” to combat the novel coronavirus, Gov. Jay Inslee said Thursday while visiting Okanogan County, a virus hot spot in the north-central part of the state. He noted that widespread mask use had helped beat back the virus in another hot spot, Yakima County.
According to a New York Times analysis of estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 200,000 more people in the United States have died than usual since March, which is about 60,000 higher than the number of deaths that have been directly linked to the coronavirus. And most Americans won’t be able to get the shots until spring or summer next year at the earliest.
Six months into pandemic, Washington state still struggles with COVID-19 data
When the state’s top health official announced this week that Washington would revamp how it counts negative COVID-19 test results, he said the change would give officials a more up-to-date snapshot of the disease.
But it also added even more delays to the state’s daily reporting of the positivity rate, a key metric that determines how many of those tested are infected with the virus.
Ongoing data troubles had already slowed reporting of the statewide positivity rate for 10 straight days — the latest in a series of technical problems hampering the state Department of Health’s (DOH) COVID-19 case reporting since the pandemic erupted here in late February.
State health officials have variously blamed an overwhelmed disease reporting system, software challenges, methodology changes and other fits and starts for periodically stalling timely, comprehensive and accurate data reporting.
Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks
WILMINGTON, Del. — President Donald Trump is attacking former Vice President Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate that all Americans wear masks for the next three months, accusing the Democratic presidential candidate of politicizing an issue Trump himself has used for political gain in recent months.
Trump falsely claimed Biden was advocating for the president to use executive power to institute a nationwide mask mandate and that Biden was in favor of “locking all Americans in their basements for months on end.”
Biden did not call for an executive order, but he did at an earlier campaign event call for the institution of “a mask mandate nationwide, starting immediately.” Biden clarified, however, that it should be left up to the governors to make mask-wearing mandatory. He said nothing about keeping Americans indoors, but he has argued that economic reopenings in states have been rushed and without proper guidance from the federal government to keep Americans safe.
The back-and-forth marked a new line of attack from Trump, who is trailing Biden significantly in most nationwide and swing state surveys. Biden has made what he says is Trump’s mishandling of the pandemic — which has now caused the deaths of at least 167,000 people in the United States — a centerpiece of his attacks on the president.
Trump admits he’s blocking Postal Service funding to stop mail-in votes
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged that he’s starving the U.S. Postal Service of money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots, which he worries could cost him reelection.
In an interview on Fox Business Network, Trump explicitly noted two funding provisions that Democrats are seeking in a relief package that has stalled on Capitol Hill. Without the additional money, he said, the Postal Service won’t have the resources to handle a flood of ballots from voters who are seeking to avoid polling places during the coronavirus pandemic.
“If we don’t make a deal, that means they don’t get the money,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo on Thursday.
Trump’s statements come as he is searching for a strategy to gain an advantage in his November matchup against former Vice President Joe Biden. He’s pairing the tough Postal Service stance in congressional negotiations with an increasingly robust mail-in-voting legal fight in states that could decide the election.
New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown as virus cluster grows
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s government on Friday extended a lockdown of its largest city, Auckland, for another 12 days as it tries to stamp out its first domestic coronavirus outbreak in more than three months.
The outbreak has grown to 30 people and extended beyond Auckland for the first time. Until the cluster was discovered Tuesday, New Zealand had gone 102 days without infections spreading in the community. The only known cases were travelers quarantined after arriving from abroad.
Health authorities believe the virus must have been reintroduced from overseas, but genome testing hasn’t found a link with any of the quarantined travelers. That has prompted authorities to investigate whether shipping workers were a source, after several employees at a food storage facility were infected.
Young adults report rising levels of anxiety and depression in pandemic
The collateral damage from the pandemic continues: Young adults, as well as Black and Latino people of all ages, describe rising levels of anxiety, depression and even suicidal thoughts, and increased substance abuse, according to findings reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a research survey, U.S. residents reported signs of eroding mental health in reaction to the toll of coronavirus illnesses and deaths, and to the life-altering restrictions imposed by lockdowns.
The researchers argue that the results point to an urgent need for expanded and culturally sensitive services for mental health and substance abuse, including telehealth counseling. In the online survey completed by some 5,400 people in late June, the prevalence of anxiety symptoms was three times as high as those reported in the second quarter of 2019, and depression was four times as high.
U.S. nursing homes in hot spots see virus surge
The novel coronavirus is surging back into U.S. nursing homes, where it killed tens of thousands at the start of the pandemic and now once again threatens some of the people most vulnerable to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The development is a discouraging result of widespread community transmission of the virus in many parts of the country and in hot spots where it is even less controlled. With staff — and in some cases patients and visitors — entering and leaving facilities, the community-acquired infection almost inevitably finds its way inside.
When Amazon employees go back to work in person, it may not be in Seattle.
Reality check: Despite the fast progress being made, most of us won’t be able to get a coronavirus vaccine until at least the middle of 2021.
Is Halloween canceled? The thought of losing this fun, sugar-fueled day strikes fear in the hearts of children and candy makers alike.
AMC Theaters will begin to reopen next week, showing throwback movies for a crazy-low throwback price.
