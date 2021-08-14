With fall and the return to schools looming, Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he is “confident” Gov. Jay Inslee will soon expand the requirement that state workers be vaccinated to public school employees.

Reykdal said he is strongly “encouraging” the governor to include school employees in his sweeping order requiring state employees and health care workers be vaccinated. If the order is extended, public school employees who don’t get vaccinated could risk losing their jobs.

School districts across the country are also grappling with masks and consequent lawsuits as educators, parents, public health authorities and politicians battle over whether schools ought to require masks or if they even have the power to do so.

