With fall and the return to schools looming, Washington State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said he is “confident” Gov. Jay Inslee will soon expand the requirement that state workers be vaccinated to public school employees

Reykdal said he is strongly “encouraging” the governor to include school employees in his sweeping order requiring state employees and health care workers be vaccinated. If the order is extended, public school employees who don’t get vaccinated could risk losing their jobs.

School districts across the country are also grappling with masks and consequent lawsuits as educators, parents, public health authorities and politicians battle over whether schools ought to require masks or if they even have the power to do so.

Masks in schools: Explaining the debate over face coverings in classrooms

Every day, it seems, brings a new threat, lawsuit court order or protest as educators, parents, public health authorities and politicians battle over whether students should be required to wear masks in school and whether school districts should be allowed to impose such requirements.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all students, staff and visitors inside school buildings wear masks at all times. Some states have rules that echo the CDC, requiring masks in schools statewide and prompting local protests across the country.

Other states have gone the opposite direction, barring their school districts from imposing mask mandates. The result has been an escalating war that generally pits Republican state officials — who argue that parents should have the right to decide about masks for their children — against school districts — who cite the rising virus caseloads, contagious delta variant and proven efficacy of masks in requiring them.

This battle is playing out in courtrooms and in muscle-flexing in state capitols, in school boards and in the White House, where President Joe Biden says he is investigating what power he may have to support mask requirements.

For answers to frequently asked questions about school masks, read the story here.

—Laura Meckler, The Washington Post
