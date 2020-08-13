Efforts in Washington, D.C. to compromise on a new coronavirus relief package remain at an impasse, leaving Americans struggling with the financial hit of the pandemic and few answers. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said a deal was “not going to happen.”
Grocery workers do an often dangerous and thankless job in the COVID-19 era.
At least 100 have died nationwide, hazard pay is a thing of the past and employees who took sick leave at the beginning of the pandemic say they cannot afford to take unpaid time off now, even if they feel unwell. Some overwhelmed employees are quitting mid-shift.
"They don’t even treat us like humans anymore," one said.
But the struggling economy leaves them with few alternatives.