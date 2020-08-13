By
 

Efforts in Washington, D.C. to compromise on a new coronavirus relief package remain at an impasse, leaving Americans struggling with the financial hit of the pandemic and few answers. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said a deal was “not going to happen.”

Meanwhile, some schools in the U.S. have reopened — and hundreds of students have already been ordered to quarantine as outbreaks emerge. In Seattle, the school board on Wednesday approved a new plan for online learning in the fall, with the possibility of outdoor classes.

Throughout Thursday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Wednesday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Wednesday it is now changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational, which it estimates will be in about a week.
The state Department of Health has stopped releasing the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency, which initially cited technical difficulties for the lack of data, announced Wednesday it is now changing its test-tracking methodology and won’t report testing totals or the state’s positivity rate again until its new data reporting system is operational, which it estimates will be in about a week.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

More

Grocery workers say morale is at an all-time low

Grocery workers do an often dangerous and thankless job in the COVID-19 era.

At least 100 have died nationwide, hazard pay is a thing of the past and employees who took sick leave at the beginning of the pandemic say they cannot afford to take unpaid time off now, even if they feel unwell. Some overwhelmed employees are quitting mid-shift.

"They don’t even treat us like humans anymore," one said.

But the struggling economy leaves them with few alternatives.

Read the full story here.

—The Washington Post
Advertising

Catch up on the past 24 hours

Washington state is making an important change that officials say will make our coronavirus data more accurate.

Some schools in Georgia have faced COVID-19 outbreaks and shut down almost immediately after opening for in-person learning, showing the perils of reopening classrooms and further dividing communities.

The sheriff in Marion County, Florida, has banned his deputies from wearing masks on the job.

Lacey Kowalski wipes down a table at Pinewood Social, the restaurant where she works in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Socially distanced tables are equipped with sneeze guards separating booths at the restaurant. (William DeShazer / The New York Times)
Lacey Kowalski wipes down a table at Pinewood Social, the restaurant where she works in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Socially distanced tables are equipped with sneeze guards separating booths at the restaurant. (William DeShazer / The New York Times)

As communities across the U.S. reopen and coronavirus hot spots emerge, one culprit is something many of us missed the most: eating at restaurants.

Is it safe to drink from a drinking fountain? Experts agree that it’s not ideal.

Wellington, N.Z. was slammed back into lockdown as officials scrambled to find the source of new COVID-19 cases, just days after the whole nation was celebrating being virus-free.

—Seattle Times staff

Connect with us

Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.

Seattle Times staff & news services

Most Read Local Stories