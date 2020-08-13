Efforts in Washington, D.C. to compromise on a new coronavirus relief package remain at an impasse, leaving Americans struggling with the financial hit of the pandemic and few answers. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump said a deal was “not going to happen.”

Meanwhile, some schools in the U.S. have reopened — and hundreds of students have already been ordered to quarantine as outbreaks emerge. In Seattle, the school board on Wednesday approved a new plan for online learning in the fall, with the possibility of outdoor classes.

