Health officers representing all 35 local health jurisdictions in Washington state are urging all residents to wear face coverings in public indoor settings, saying it is the “best public health advice” they can give.

Masks have drawn lawsuits across the nation from parents, students, school districts and counties. The newest Supreme Court Justice, Amy Coney Barrett, refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett’s decision, made without input from her colleagues, came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate.

The United States is averaging about 500,000 new coronavirus vaccinations a day for the first time since June, with shots quadrupling in some states with the lowest vaccination rates, such as Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi.

But even as the White House pushes vaccination aggressively, President Joe Biden has refrained from using all his powers, instead trying to make life more uncomfortable for the unvaccinated without spurring backlash in a deeply polarized country.

