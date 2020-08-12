The pandemic is far from over. That devastating realization has many Americans
exhausted and exasperated.
Adding to the stress: Talks in Washington, D.C. on a huge COVID-19 relief deal
could be on an indefinite pause, leaving millions of jobless people without $600 per week in federal aid and many local governments without financial relief. Here’s what’s in the way of leaders making a deal.
Throughout Wednesday, on this page, we'll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

6:31 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
Martin Fischer developed a simple, low-cost technique to visualize the effect of face masks on droplet emissions during normal wear. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health).
Experts analyzed more than a dozen types of face coverings for their ability to prevent the spread of viral droplets. Here’s what they found to be best — and worst.
Gov. Jay Inslee plans to set up a $40 million relief fund for people who can’t access federal stimulus programs because of their immigration status, making Washington state one of only a few to do so.
Viral misinformation: Facebook said yesterday that it has taken down some 7 million coronavirus-related posts for being inaccurate — and put warning notes on almost 100 million more.
With a vaccine still months off, companies are rushing to test what may be the next best thing.
In this May 2020 photo provided by Eli Lilly, a researcher tests possible COVID-19 antibodies in a laboratory in Indianapolis. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help it be eliminated. (David Morrison / Eli Lilly via AP)
Amid widespread protests and unrest over the police killings of Black Americans, a national commemoration of the 1963 civil rights March on Washington is being reconfigured to comply with coronavirus protocols in Washington, D.C.
Around the world: Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar drew criticism from China for visiting Taiwan while the virus ravages the U.S. Scientists in the United Kingdom are openly questioning the British government's pandemic response. And no, Russia's vaccine claims don't mean it's having a Sputnik moment. Like so much of life these days, auditions for the next round of “American Idol” will be held via Zoom. Here are the details.
