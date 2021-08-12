Washington state reached a grim milestone this week, surpassing 500,000 coronavirus cases with a surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant.
Just over a year and a half after the first case in the country was confirmed in Washington, state health officials reported 3,095 new confirmed cases Wednesday with 6,204 deaths from COVID-19 and 28,072 hospitalizations.
The relentless spread of the variant has the CDC urging vaccinations for all pregnant women and the director of the World Health Organization predicting that the world could see 100 million additional cases of COVID-19 by the early months of next year.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
- Charts, tips and resources to help you understand the pandemic and get through it safely
- How to improve your mask’s protection against COVID-19: Do’s and don’ts
- How to get a vaccine in Seattle and across Washington state
- Where to get tested
- Mapping the daily spread across Washington and the world
- More news about the pandemic
More
In Seattle, pandemic recovery brings another reality: The rent is going up
A pre-pandemic fact of life for Seattle tenants has returned: The rent is going up.
The coronavirus and widespread work-from-home policies last year led to reduced Seattle rents, especially in dense neighborhoods such as South Lake Union. Now, for renters shopping for a new lease, those deals are harder to find as rent prices return to pre-pandemic levels.
At the same time, tenants staying in their current homes are dealing with another reality: With the end of Washington’s previous state eviction moratorium on June 30, landlords can once again raise rents.
The dual trends, affecting tenants whether they stay in place or move, will hit cash-strapped renters hardest.
Faced with the cost of moving into a new apartment, which often includes first and last month’s rent, staying put with a rent increase can feel like the better of two bad options.
Canada reopened its borders to Americans this week but the crowds haven’t arrived just yet
VANCOUVER, B.C. — The Canadian border is open, but the streets of Vancouver aren’t exactly teeming with U.S. tourists — yet. Canadians in the hospitality and tourism industry are hoping against hope they’ll be here soon.
“We haven’t seen any U.S. cash so far,” said David Rohrer, owner of two coffee shops in Vancouver: Bean Around the World in the Gastown neighborhood and At the Totem Poles in Stanley Park, a popular tourist destination. “But they’re gonna come.”
Canada opened its southern border to fully vaccinated Americans at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, but the bright, clean tennis shoes and baseball caps — which some Canadians say announce the arrival of American tourists — are still seldom seen in the usual hot spots.
Canadian tourists, on the other hand, are abundant. One recent afternoon at Stanley Park’s famous totem poles, just outside Rohrer’s shop, visitors spoke a variety of languages, including French and Arabic — but no American-accented English.
Japan leader’s medical adviser urges tougher virus measures
TOKYO — A key medical adviser to Japan’s prime minister said Thursday that surging infections in the Tokyo area are severely affecting medical systems, and urged the government to take stricter measures to drastically reduce people’s activity.
“If the infections continue to surge at the current pace, we won’t be able to save the lives that can be saved,” Dr. Shigeru Omi said at a news conference. “The situation is like a disaster.”
The Japanese capital has been reporting record numbers of new infections, with daily cases tripling during the Olympics that ended Sunday. It logged 4,989 new cases on Thursday, and hospital beds are rapidly filling up. Nearly 20,000 people with milder symptoms are now isolating at home to make room for those who are more seriously ill, officials said.
Japan has done better than many other countries without forcing a lockdown, but is now going through what experts say is its biggest crisis since the pandemic started. Nationwide new infections hit a high of 15,812 on Wednesday, exceeding the previous record reported Saturday.
Scientists fear UK COVID cases may surge after summer lull
LONDON — As Britain enjoyed a summertime lull in COVID-19 cases, the nation’s attention turned to the end of pandemic-related restrictions and holidays in the sun.
But scientists are warning the public not to be complacent, saying high levels of infection in the community are likely to lead to another spike in cases this fall.
The reason for their pessimism is the delta variant of COVID-19, now dominant throughout the U.K. Vaccines are less effective against this more transmissible variant, meaning Britain needs to achieve a much higher level of vaccination if it hopes to control the disease. About 60% of the U.K. population has been fully vaccinated.
“If you’re going to rely on the vaccines, OK, then vaccinate everybody,” said Ravi Gupta, a University of Cambridge professor who did some of the pioneering studies on the delta variant. “But they’ve done a half vaccination job and then they’ve opened everything up. And this is a recipe for … things not going well in the next few months.”
Despite an early summer surge in COVID-19 infections, the government on July 19 removed most remaining restrictions on social and business interactions. Prime Minister Boris Johnson trumpeted the moment as “Freedom Day,” saying Britain’s successful vaccination program meant people were much less likely to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
If you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, don't panic. There are other ways to show proof in Washington, including a free website you could sign up for now … just in case.
Vaccines should be required for Washington teachers, a growing number of education leaders and health experts say. Gov. Jay Inslee isn't planning a mandate, but Seattle might.
Coronavirus cases have now topped half a million in Washington, recording one of their biggest single-day increases of 2021 yesterday as the delta variant reignited familiar fears. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's director is predicting 100 million more infections worldwide.
So should you keep those travel plans? Six health experts have advice on how to decide.
The CDC says all pregnant women should get a vaccine, pointing to new safety data. And will the shots affect the chances of getting pregnant? That's a myth.
U.S. regulators will authorize a booster shot as soon as today for certain people with weakened immune systems.
Most Read Local Stories
- Trump's stolen election racket is working extremely well — even here in Washington state
- Coronavirus daily news updates, August 11: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- With clear skies expected this week in Seattle, here's how — and when — to see the Perseid meteor shower
- Snohomish County brings back indoor mask mandate for all residents over 5 WATCH
- Fueled by delta variant, 500,000 coronavirus cases now tallied in Washington state