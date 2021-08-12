Washington state reached a grim milestone this week, surpassing 500,000 coronavirus cases with a surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Just over a year and a half after the first case in the country was confirmed in Washington, state health officials reported 3,095 new confirmed cases Wednesday with 6,204 deaths from COVID-19 and 28,072 hospitalizations.

The relentless spread of the variant has the CDC urging vaccinations for all pregnant women and the director of the World Health Organization predicting that the world could see 100 million additional cases of COVID-19 by the early months of next year.

