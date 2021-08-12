By
 

Washington state reached a grim milestone this week, surpassing 500,000 coronavirus cases with a surge fueled by the highly transmissible delta variant.

Just over a year and a half after the first case in the country was confirmed in Washington, state health officials reported 3,095 new confirmed cases Wednesday with 6,204 deaths from COVID-19 and 28,072 hospitalizations.

The relentless spread of the variant has the CDC urging vaccinations for all pregnant women and the director of the World Health Organization predicting that the world could see 100 million additional cases of COVID-19 by the early months of next year.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

If you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, don't panic. There are other ways to show proof in Washington, including a free website you could sign up for now … just in case.

Vaccines should be required for Washington teachers, a growing number of education leaders and health experts say. Gov. Jay Inslee isn't planning a mandate, but Seattle might.

Coronavirus cases have now topped half a million in Washington, recording one of their biggest single-day increases of 2021 yesterday as the delta variant reignited familiar fears. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization's director is predicting 100 million more infections worldwide.

So should you keep those travel plans? Six health experts have advice on how to decide.

The CDC says all pregnant women should get a vaccine, pointing to new safety data. And will the shots affect the chances of getting pregnant? That's a myth.

U.S. regulators will authorize a booster shot as soon as today for certain people with weakened immune systems.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

