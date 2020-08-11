By
 

With more than 5 million Americans infected, the cost of fighting the coronavirus pandemic is rising while tax revenue and many other economic indicators continue to falter. Congressional talks over another relief package have failed, with no immediate prospects for a restart.

In Washington state, the Department of Health’s data reporting problems persist, leaving an incomplete picture of the virus’s spread here. The latest technical difficulty has led the state to stop publishing daily tallies of negative results.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

Since Aug. 1, the state Department of Health has not released the number of tests that have come back negative. The agency blames a technical issue with its data reporting system and has not given an estimate for when these tallies will be available again.
(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

The state health department is having more problems publishing timely data about coronavirus testing in Washington, and there’s no estimate for when they’ll be fixed.

A new drug being developed by a Seattle biotech company could boost survival rates for COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms, according to a preliminary trial whose results sent the firm’s stock price soaring.

Russia says it has developed a coronavirus vaccine, and President Vladimir Putin says his daughter already has been inoculated. It’s called Sputnik V, and experts are skeptical.

Confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide hit 20 million, more than half of them from just three nations.

Did they celebrate too soon? After 101 COVID-free days, New Zealand has four new cases.

Cal Anderson Park was packed on Sunday with people singing and praying with a worship leader from California, openly defying distancing guidelines and rules against large gatherings.

All the talk about possible cancellation of college football has columnist Matt Calkins asking: What's the rush?

—Seattle Times staff
Seattle Times staff & news services

