With more than 5 million Americans infected, the cost of fighting the coronavirus pandemic is rising while tax revenue and many other economic indicators continue to falter. Congressional talks over another relief package have failed, with no immediate prospects for a restart.

In Washington state, the Department of Health’s data reporting problems persist, leaving an incomplete picture of the virus’s spread here. The latest technical difficulty has led the state to stop publishing daily tallies of negative results.

Throughout Tuesday, on this page, we’ll be posting updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world. Updates from Monday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.