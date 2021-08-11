Snohomish County became one of the first in Washington to bring back a mask mandate for all residents ages 5 and up after COVID-19 cases in the county doubled over the past three weeks.

The decision by Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich to remain unvaccinated despite WSU’s mandate that all students and staff get the jab is under increased scrutiny now that Gov. Inslee is requiring all state workers get vaccinated.

While Rolovich may be exempt, critics say he isn’t just any state worker; he’s the highest paid at $3.2 million annually, and has one of the highest profiles.

With the rise of the delta variant, coronavirus misinformation is once again spiking online as people who peddle in falsehoods seize on the surge of cases to spread new and recycled lies worldwide, experts say.

