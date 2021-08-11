By
 

Snohomish County became one of the first in Washington to bring back a mask mandate for all residents ages 5 and up after COVID-19 cases in the county doubled over the past three weeks.

The decision by Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich to remain unvaccinated despite WSU’s mandate that all students and staff get the jab is under increased scrutiny now that Gov. Inslee is requiring all state workers get vaccinated.

While Rolovich may be exempt, critics say he isn’t just any state workerhe’s the highest paid at $3.2 million annually, and has one of the highest profiles.

With the rise of the delta variant, coronavirus misinformation is once again spiking online as people who peddle in falsehoods seize on the surge of cases to spread new and recycled lies worldwide, experts say.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


No, COVID-19 vaccines don't create zombie vampires! "I made that up," a frustrated screenwriter behind a Hollywood thriller felt the need to tweet amid a spike in dangerous misinformation. Serious vaccine side effects are rare and outweighed by the benefits, according to a detailed new breakdown from the CDC. More than 166 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and the zombie count remains at zero.

Snohomish County will require masks in stores and other indoor public spaces, starting tomorrow, after COVID-19 cases doubled in the past three weeks there. Oregon is back to mandatory masks, too.

WSU coach Nick Rolovich’s decision to not get vaccinated is keeping a dark cloud over the football program, columnist Larry Stone writes, wondering how Rolovich can even do the job.

An Issaquah man is headed to prison in a $1.1 million scam involving COVID-19 relief aid.

