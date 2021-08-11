By
 

Snohomish County became one of the first in Washington to bring back a mask mandate for all residents ages 5 and up after COVID-19 cases in the county doubled over the past three weeks.

The decision by Washington State University football coach Nick Rolovich to remain unvaccinated despite WSU’s mandate that all students and staff get the jab is under increased scrutiny now that Gov. Inslee is requiring all state workers get vaccinated.

While Rolovich may be exempt, critics say he isn’t just any state workerhe’s the highest paid at $3.2 million annually, and has one of the highest profiles.

With the rise of the delta variant, coronavirus misinformation is once again spiking online as people who peddle in falsehoods seize on the surge of cases to spread new and recycled lies worldwide, experts say.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.


Families of high-risk children despair over COVID resurgence

The delta variant has led to a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations across the country, leaving families with high-risk children who cannot be vaccinated especially concerned. A growing number have shared their stories online, accompanied by desperate pleas for people to become inoculated, for the sake of their children.

Many parents say they are angry and exhausted from trying to keep their children safe while balancing the emotional trauma of more than a year of isolation.

Elena Hung, 43, of Silver Spring, Maryland, knows COVID could be deadly for her daughter Xiomara, 7, who has heart issues and chronic lung and kidney disease and breathes through a tracheotomy. Hung is the executive director and co-founder of Little Lobbyists, a national nonprofit advocacy group of families with disabled and medically complex children.

“We’re just pleading, begging people to get vaccinated and wear their mask for the sake of our children,” Hung said.

—The New York Times
US to deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The U.S. government said Wednesday that it will deliver nearly 837,000 Pfizer vaccines to Caribbean nations as the region with limited resources struggles with a spike in COVID-19 cases amid violent anti-vaccine protests.

The Bahamas will receive 397,000 doses followed by Trinidad and Tobago with more than 305,000 doses. Barbados will receive 70,200 doses, while 35,100 are slated for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, 17,550 for Antigua and 11,700 for St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The Biden-Harris administration’s highest priority in the Americas today is managing and ending the COVID pandemic and contributing to equitable recovery,” said Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere.

Thousands of specialized syringes required for the Pfizer vaccine also were donated, with officials noting that the donations involved “significant legal and logistic complexity.”

In addition, USAID, which has provided more than $28 million to help 14 Caribbean nations fight COVID-19, expects to announce additional funding soon, according to a White House official.

—Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

No, COVID-19 vaccines don't create zombie vampires! "I made that up," a frustrated screenwriter behind a Hollywood thriller felt the need to tweet amid a spike in dangerous misinformation. Serious vaccine side effects are rare and outweighed by the benefits, according to a detailed new breakdown from the CDC. More than 166 million Americans have been fully vaccinated, and the zombie count remains at zero.

Snohomish County will require masks in stores and other indoor public spaces, starting tomorrow, after COVID-19 cases doubled in the past three weeks there. Oregon is back to mandatory masks, too.

WSU coach Nick Rolovich’s decision to not get vaccinated is keeping a dark cloud over the football program, columnist Larry Stone writes, wondering how Rolovich can even do the job.

An Issaquah man is headed to prison in a $1.1 million scam involving COVID-19 relief aid.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

