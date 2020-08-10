Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
‘I’d rather stay home and die’: Fear of hospitals is driving virus deaths in Mexico
A gray Suzuki stopped outside the General Hospital of Mexico and deposited a heaving Victor Bailón at the entrance. He had refused to come to the hospital in Mexico City for days, convinced that doctors were killing coronavirus patients. By the time he hobbled into the triage area and collapsed on the floor, it was too late.
“Papito, breathe!” his wife screamed. “Please breathe.”
Within an hour, Bailón was dead.
Mexico is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the world, with more than 52,000 confirmed deaths, the third-highest toll of the pandemic. And its struggle has been made even harder by a pervasive phenomenon: a deeply rooted fear of hospitals.
Young smokers at higher risk for severe COVID-19 symptoms than nonsmokers their age
Young adults who smoke have double the risk of getting seriously sick with COVID-19 than do nonsmokers, according to new research from the University of California San Francisco.
Smoking and vaping are risky for any age group when it comes to respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19. But they stand out as a vulnerability for people between 18 and 25 years old partly because that age group has so few other high-risk conditions for severe COVID-19, according to the study, which was published July 13 in the Journal of Adolescent Health (JAH).
The study in the JAH also said young adults are now picking up cigarettes at higher rates than adolescents, a reversal of previous initiation patterns.
But Washington adults, on the whole, don’t smoke as much as those in most other states.
A pandemic ‘silver lining’: You can start drug treatment over the phone — and more people are starting to
A big barrier to getting people into drug treatment has always been getting the addicted person to go see a doctor — especially in rural areas where the nearest clinic is many miles away.
But that’s changed since COVID-19 reached the U.S. and Washington’s governor ordered the state to stay at home. In response to the pandemic, restrictions around in-person visits to prescribers for medication-assisted treatment have been suspended across the country, restrictions on billing phone visits to Medicaid were eased, and providers began expanding telemedicine options. At many clinics, you can now get a substance use disorder assessment over the phone, and pick up your prescription at a local pharmacy.
Leading experts in the field want the changes to stay, at least until expanded access can be studied.
Evidence mounts for masks
From a beauty shop in Missouri to a summer camp in Georgia to good old-fashioned lab tests, there’s increasing evidence that masks can protect against the coronavirus. And it looks like some types are better than others at limiting how far respiratory droplets travel.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
While Latinos are 13% of Washington’s population, they comprise 43% of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Here’s a look at some of the reasons why.
Sad but true: Scammers are trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some things to know to avoid becoming a victim.
Fresh air, outside visitors and more testing: An independent state watchdog has recommended changes in how Washington’s prisons are handling the pandemic.
When the school year starts, and with it remote learning, day care providers will be thrust into the role of de facto teachers. How will the already struggling industry cope?
Grim milestone: The United States topped 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend. By contrast, New Zealand marked its 100th day without a case.
President Donald Trump’s attempt to circumvent Congress to provide coronavirus relief in the absence of a broad agreement resulted in confusion and uncertainty Sunday for tens of millions of unemployed Americans and countless businesses seeking aid after critical benefits lapsed.
Remember the school in Georgia where two students were briefly suspended after images they shared of a crowded hallway went viral? Nine people there have tested positive for the virus.
