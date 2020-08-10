Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.
Updates from Sunday can be found here, and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
Evidence mounts for masks
From a beauty shop in Missouri to a summer camp in Georgia to good old-fashioned lab tests, there’s increasing evidence that masks can protect against the coronavirus. And it looks like some types are better than others at limiting how far respiratory droplets travel.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
While Latinos are 13% of Washington’s population, they comprise 43% of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Here’s a look at some of the reasons why.
When the school year starts, and with it remote learning, day care providers will be thrust into the role of de facto teachers. How will the already struggling industry cope?
Sad but true: Scammers are trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some things to know to avoid becoming a victim.
Grim milestone: The United States topped 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend. By contrast, New Zealand marked its 100th day without a case.
