Throughout Monday, on this page, we’ll be posting Seattle Times journalists’ updates on the outbreak and its effects on the Seattle area, the Pacific Northwest and the world.

all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Evidence mounts for masks

Respiratory droplets traveled about 2.5 inches in this experiment using a stitched, two-layer cotton mask over the nose and mouth. (Florida Atlantic University, College of Engineering and Computer Science)
From a beauty shop in Missouri to a summer camp in Georgia to good old-fashioned lab tests, there’s increasing evidence that masks can protect against the coronavirus. And it looks like some types are better than others at limiting how far respiratory droplets travel.

More on masking:

—Seattle Times staff
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Tino López, seen here in West Seattle, is a server near downtown Seattle’s waterfront and had to make the decision between going to work to risk his safety, or staying at home and not getting paid. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times)
While Latinos are 13% of Washington’s population, they comprise 43% of the state’s COVID-19 cases. Here’s a look at some of the reasons why.

When the school year starts, and with it remote learning, day care providers will be thrust into the role of de facto teachers. How will the already struggling industry cope?

Sad but true: Scammers are trying to capitalize on the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some things to know to avoid becoming a victim.

Grim milestone: The United States topped 5 million confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend. By contrast, New Zealand marked its 100th day without a case.

—Julie Hanson

Seattle Times staff & news services

